Pocket FM launches new campaign with global influencers

Pocket FM launched a new campaign addressing content overload and digital noise. As part of the initiative, the brand collaborated with international influencers who visited Indian streets to get their ears cleaned by traditional street-side ear cleaners. The campaign draws attention to the idea of cutting through the noise and reconnecting with clear, immersive storytelling.





The activation is part of Pocket FM’s ongoing campaign, “India, Kuch Acha Suno.” It uses the act of ear cleaning as a metaphor to highlight the need to cut through noise and focus on meaningful audio content. The campaign encourages listeners to reset and tune into content that matters.

“We live in probably the noisiest times. We are exposed to unsolicited advice, opinions, and noise from every direction,” said Vineet Singh, head of brand marketing and communications at Pocket Entertainment. “The ‘roadside ear cleaners’ concept both metaphorically and literally holds a mirror to our lives, filled with noise we never signed up for. It takes forward our brand ideology and adds a quirky and global twist to it. It further reinforces our message - Block out the chaos and listen to something that actually makes us feel better.”

Designed as a series with multiple videos, the phygital campaign features content creators like Brown Wanderers, Kyle Paul, Andy Evans aka The Aussie Bhai, Joshua Barnes, and Praveen, immersed in the bustling chaos of Indian streets.

They turn to an age-old Indian tradition: the street-side ear cleaner for a free ear-cleaning experience that also cleanses their mind, soul and playlist.

Shot on real locations with real reactions, the videos hilariously document their journey from information overload to inner peace, ending with each of them slipping in their earphones, blocking out the madness, and tuning into Pocket FM.