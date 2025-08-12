Pocket FM’s ‘Sound of Courage’ chronicles the rise of Indian Women’s Ice Hockey team

Pocket FM, the audio series platform, has released ‘Sound of Courage’ - the latest chapter in its ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno’ campaign - honouring the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team’s remarkable journey from Ladakh’s frozen lakes to the international podium.

Despite battling societal resistance, family opposition, and a lack of resources, the team defied expectations to clinch a historic bronze at the Asia Cup. Often training in borrowed men’s gear and enduring freezing conditions, their story stands as a testament to persistence and self-belief.

“Victory is born out of persistence,” says team captain Tsewang Chuskit, reflecting on the team’s journey. Harjinder Singh ‘Jindi’, General Secretary of the Ice Hockey Association of India, added that their success was not just a medal win but a statement of resilience and passion.

Padma Shri recipient Morup Namgyal narrates the film, which features real-life players including Chuskit, Sonam Angmo, Skarma Rinchen, Rinchen Dolma, and others. Set against Ladakh’s stark landscape, the film celebrates not only the sport but the courage of Indian women who chart their own path.

Vineet Singh, SVP & head of brand marketing, communications and partnerships at Pocket FM, said: “In a world full of noise and negativity, we want to shine a light on stories that inspire. ‘Sound of Courage’ is a tribute to those who dare to defy the odds.”

Conceptualised by Pocket Entertainment’s in-house creative team in collaboration with Black And White Films, the film reinforces Pocket FM’s mission to amplify real stories that bring hope, pride, and purpose to Indian audiences.