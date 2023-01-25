POCO India announces Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador

Hardik will be the face for the launch of POCO’s upcoming performance beast, the X-series.
POCO, the consumer technology brands has announced Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, as its brand ambassador. As a brand that focuses on challenging the status quo and representing every individual who is looking to pursue perfection and greater alternatives to the mainstream, the brand sees the ace cricketer as a perfect fit as its brand ambassador. Hardik will be the face for the launch of POCO’s upcoming performance beast, the X-series. Entering the market soon with stellar performance and aggressive pricing, POCO's X-series is set to unleash the rebel and revamp the mid-premium smartphone segment.
Unveiling the partnership, Himanshu Tandon, country head, POCO India said, “Hardik Pandya is a name that connects with India in a heartbeat. His never-give-up attitude, zeal, and enthusiasm go perfectly well with our brand’s DNA and we are confident that his personality will resonate with our audience and fans. Aligned with our brand imagery, we are confident that he will play an instrumental role for our brand and we are extremely proud to have him on board as POCO’s ambassador.”
Sharing about his newest collaboration, Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “I am pleased to partner with a youth-centric smartphone brand like POCO. I admire their smart, sleek and absolute performance-led smartphones. Most importantly, I resonate with the brand’s motto of ‘Everything you need, Nothing you don’t. I look forward to this partnership and connecting with the brand’s young community.”
Kickstarting his role as POCO’s brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya will soon be seen promoting the brand’s much-awaited release, the X-series. The smartphone comes with major upgrades from its predecessor at an affordable offering and carries forward the brand’s vision of ensuring the highest levels of user satisfaction through cutting edge devices.