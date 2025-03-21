PokerBaazi brings back ‘Tu Poker Khelta Hai Kya?’ with Shahid Kapoor

PokerBaazi has relaunched its ‘Tu Poker Khelta Hai Kya?’ campaign with brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor. The campaign promotes Poker as a skill-based mind sport.

PokerBaazi has launched a four-ad film series as part of its ‘Tu Poker Khelta Hai Kya?’ campaign featuring Shahid Kapoor. The ads use satire to highlight how Poker strategies—quick calculations, reading people, and staying calm under pressure—apply to real-life situations. The campaign promotes Poker as a skill-based game beyond just cards.

PokerBaazi has partnered with JioHotstar as a co-powered sponsor for the live stream of India's T20 league. The campaign aims to showcase how Poker skills apply to real-life situations to a wider audience of cricket and sports enthusiasts.

Speaking about the campaign, Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO of Baazi Games, said: "At PokerBaazi, we have always championed Poker as a game of skill, one that sharpens strategy, intuition, and decision-making. This campaign reinforces how Poker mirrors real-life situations, making it instantly relatable to millions of Indians. By leveraging cricket’s massive reach, we aim to drive greater awareness of this narrative with our campaign.”

The campaign films have been directed by Suraj Wanvari (Happy Monk) and written by Vishal Dayama (Braindad). The ads will run on JioHotstar throughout the T20 league.