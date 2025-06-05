PokerBaazi onboards Gunisha Sinha as its Game Ambassador

PokerBaazi, the Poker platform, officially welcomes Gunisha Sinha as its newest game ambassador, also known as a team pro. Gunisha has made significant strides in the sport in a short span and now joins the ranks of Indian Poker stalwarts Abhishek Goindi, Zarvan Tumboli, and Laksh Pal Singh, who are already part of the PokerBaazi Team Pro.

A dentist by qualification and a classically trained musician by passion, Gunisha is part of a growing league of educated professionals redefining the perception of Poker in India. Her transition from a clinical career to a competitive Poker arena reflects the rising acceptance of Poker as a Mind Sport - one that demands strategy, focus, emotional control, and decision-making under pressure.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Gunisha shared, “Joining PokerBaazi as a Team Pro feels surreal and incredibly rewarding. It’s a huge milestone in my Poker journey, and I’m proud to be associated with a platform that has played such a pivotal role in shaping the Indian Poker ecosystem. My goal as a Team Pro is to keep evolving as a player while inspiring more women and newcomers to take up Poker seriously and confidently.”

Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO of Baazi Games, commented on the announcement, “We welcome Gunisha to Team Pro with immense pride. Her remarkable journey from a successful career in dentistry to becoming a professional Poker player exemplifies the intellectual rigor, strategic thinking, and unwavering dedication that Poker demands. Her presence on Team Pro reflects our continued commitment to breaking stereotypes and inspiring a new generation of players to view Poker not just as a game, but as a skill-driven pursuit of mastery.”

Gunisha joins the elite ranks of PokerBaazi Team Pro alongside renowned players Abhishek Goindi, Zarvan Tumboli and Laksh Pal Singh, further reinforcing the PokerBaazi’s commitment to fostering a high-performance, community-driven ecosystem that empowers players at every stage of their Poker journey.