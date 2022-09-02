PokerBaazi.com launches two new brand films in the second leg of the “You Hold the Cards” Campaign

These functional films have been conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy and produced by Daga Productions.

“If you look at Shahid Kapoor’s journey, you will see that his unconventional choices had a big role to play in his achievements and that resonates a lot with what PokerBaazi represents - People can write their own destiny. This intersection of fun with talent, skills and attitude is an ever-expanding space. Both PokerBaazi and Shahid are acing with this mantra. As far as producing these films are concerned, we wanted to make the campaign more appealing while using some of the amazing features of the PokerBaazi app. We used some fun elements to make it an entertaining watch." said Yash Daga, Director of KPRD Fiberboard Advertising Pvt.. Ltd. & Daga Productions.

The campaign films will be visible across digital platforms as well as mainstream media channels.