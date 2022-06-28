PokerBaazi.com onboards Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Welcoming Shahid Kapoor as their brand ambassador, Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO of Baazi Games said, "We are thrilled to have Shahid on board as the newest member of our PokerBaazi family. With Shahid, we found the perfect match for our brand as not just his personality, but also his constant drive to experiment with his craft beautifully, blends with our vision to enable a new sport to get its desired recognition in the country. With this association, we take a step further in our larger goal of creating a Poker ecosystem in India and making it a household sport. We look forward to a successful collaboration and with our upcoming campaigns hope to drive valuable discussions around the PokerBaazi story.”