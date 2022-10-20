PokerBaazi.com urges users to celebrate Diwali responsibly with its new campaign – Iss Diwali,Deepak Jalega, Patakhe Nahi

PokerBaazi.com has always been at the forefront of communicating through unique and entertaining campaigns sending a clear message on the growing popularity of the game of poker. Last year’s Diwali campaign “Kissa Kaju Katli ka” unfolded a new and fun way of playing poker with your family during Diwali with the exchange of sweets which was very well received by the community. The brand recently launched their marquee campaign “You Hold the Cards” featuring brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor which has garnered over a billion impressions in the last 3 months across TV, OTTs, and various digital media channels.