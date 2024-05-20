Policybazaar launches ad campaign to raise awareness about its new claim assurance program

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Policybazaar's latest ad campaign is about redefining car insurance experience. Recognising the need for quick and steadfast claims support during road mishaps, the brand has launched three ad films focusing on its razor-sharp commitment to swift claims assistance. As the claim assurance program promises - car ke repair le kar se claims settlement, sab hum sambhal lenge - Policybazaar is here to ease your car insurance woes.
Facilitating quick and effective claims settlement has been a focus area that Policybazaar has relentlessly been working on. The brand understands that while insurance is a promise of a secure future, claim is that moment of truth when that promise needs to be honoured.
Sai Narayan, CMO at Policybazaar, says, “When it comes to insurance, our research shows that most customers make a clear choice of a robust claims support over anything else, even low prices. This is why we started our journey of awareness and trust-building with ad campaigns on claims assistance in the health and life insurance space, which we are now extending to motor insurance. Our campaign features three relatable scenarios that reflect the common consumer sentiment - will my claim be processed? This is where Policybazaar steps in to assure our customers that we have got their backs every step of the way. From seamless claims processing to quick resolutions, we are here to make the insurance experience hassle-free.”
In continuance of its claims support initiatives, Policybazaar has launched its Claims Assurance Program, which will provide customers with a superior claims assistance experience with services like dedicated claims manager, on-ground support and 24*7 claims assistance and much more.
The campaign features a series of engaging advertisements that feature familiar situations where Policybazaar's experts come to the policyholder’s rescue. While one wonders if it’s because the insurance comes at a hefty price, the ad showcases that car insurance is, in fact, up to Rs 8000 cheaper on Policybazaar.
Hemant Misra, managing director, MagicCircle Communications, says, “Our idea was to realistically showcase the anxiety a consumer feels when having to claim their car insurance. From the accident scenario, to the possibility of claim rejection, or even delayed delivery of the vehicle, there are myriad issues that can cause anxiety. But no matter the stress, Policy Bazaar’s assurance of end-to-end claim support was the perfect brand promise to address it. The relatable scenarios were married with clever storytelling techniques, to create an engaging and effective narrative.”
The ad films are set to go live across various media channels including television, digital platforms, and social media. Policybazaar hopes to build awareness and change the consumer’s perception around claims experience.
