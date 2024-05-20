Policybazaar launches ad campaign to raise awareness about its new claim assurance program

Sai Narayan, CMO at Policybazaar, says, “When it comes to insurance, our research shows that most customers make a clear choice of a robust claims support over anything else, even low prices. This is why we started our journey of awareness and trust-building with ad campaigns on claims assistance in the health and life insurance space, which we are now extending to motor insurance. Our campaign features three relatable scenarios that reflect the common consumer sentiment - will my claim be processed? This is where Policybazaar steps in to assure our customers that we have got their backs every step of the way. From seamless claims processing to quick resolutions, we are here to make the insurance experience hassle-free.”