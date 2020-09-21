Policybazaar ups its endorsement game; gets Akshay Kumar to persuade

The copies of the two ads released as a part of the brand’s #AapKiSideHai campaign seems to be in line with the company’s previous campaign featuring actor Sumeet Vyas.
Insurance aggregator Policybazaar is out with its latest campaign #AapKiSideHai, a set of two TVCs featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
The brand says that the campaign highlights the brand's promise of embracing a holistic customer-centric approach, while helping to bridge the insurance protection gap in India.
While in one film, Kumar, who has been the face of the brand since 2018, questions, “Aapke ke baad ghar ka kharcha kaise chalega”, in the other, he brings up the exhaustive medical bills after a couple of days of hospitalisation.
The ad copy of the campaign reminds us of the Gurugram-headquartered brand’s another recent campaign (also a set of two ads) that featured actor Sumeet Vyas. In one of the ads, Vyas cribbed about the exhaustive hospital bills, and in the other, he rides on a guilt trip, “Who’ll pay your kid’s school fee if you die tomorrow?”
In a press release issued on the launch of the campaign, the brand mentions that it reinforces Policybazaar’s core value of putting the customer first by delivering on its promise of providing a trusted platform for all types of insurance products. The ad series highlight Policybazaar's support to customers, while providing them with the ease of comparing and buying term and health plans online with guidance. The campaign displays moments of indecision that people may have while investing in protection products.
Says Sharat Dhall, COO, Policybazaar.com, “In a category like insurance, it is extremely important for customers to be convinced of the support they will get while making the purchase decision, and also after having bought the insurance policy. The campaign seeks to reassure the customers and give them the confidence that Policybazaar #AapKiSideHai and will always be a dependable insurance partner for them, and would be with them every step of the way.”
Dhall says that while Policybazaar stands by every customer's side, the campaign's core TG is in the 25-45 age bracket.
The campaign has been conceptualised by the brand’s in-house marketing team, and is produced by Mumbai-based K Silent Productions.
Credits:
Head of Brand Marketing: Samir Sethi
Manager - Brand Marketing: Aditya Mehra
Manager - Brand Marketing: Ritika Chaudhary
Production House: K Silent Productions
Director: Anu Menon
Executive Producers: KC Pandey & Riazat Khan