Policybazaar’s new brand campaign shines a light on real-life claims stories

Policybazaar has launched a new brand campaign focused on real-life stories of insurance claims. The campaign features families across India sharing how Policybazaar’s claims support helped them during difficult times.

The campaign features real-life accounts of Policybazaar customers who received claims support during critical moments such as medical emergencies or a family member's death.

One story highlights 3-year-old Akshar, whose sudden hospitalisation was managed with the help of Policybazaar’s claims team, which assisted in processing a high-value claim. Another features 62-year-old Mrs. Mangala, whose daughter Gauri shared how the company supported them during a kidney operation.

Then there’s Pankaj Kumar, who had to be hospitalised seven times for a recurring illness. In each instance, Policybazaar’s team ensured his high-value claims were settled efficiently, allowing him to focus on recovery, not paperwork. Another story features Murali D S, who recounts how Policybazaar stood by his family through his father’s three-year-long battle with cancer, helping them claim a total of Rs 1 crore over time.

The campaign also features Dhiraj Arora, who is now raising his 10-year-old son after the death of his wife, Dipti, at age 38. He shared how her insurance policy helped cover their son’s education, and how Policybazaar handled the claim quickly and professionally.

Commenting on the campaign, Samir Sethi, head of brand marketing at Policybazaar, said, “Insurance is a promise that only proves its worth when it delivers: fast, fair, and with empathy. Our customers’ stories are a testament to the kind of claims support we believe in. These testimonials are not scripted; they are lived experiences. And we’re proud to have been there for every one of them.”

Jerry Bhutia, chief sales officer at Policybazaar, added, “Not every story can be captured in a single film, but every story matters. Behind every successful claim is a team that understands urgency, compassion, and the need to simplify a complex process for families under stress. This campaign is our way of showing how serious we are about being there for our customers when they need us the most.”