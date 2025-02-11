Policybazaar’s new campaign honours people behind the policies

Policybazaar has launched its latest campaign, Make A Difference, touching upon the crucial role of its advisors in guiding families toward financial security. The campaign celebrates professionals who push past hesitation, unanswered calls and reluctant nods, knowing that the real impact of their work is often understood too late. While no one wakes up excited to buy insurance, the advisors are still committed to making a difference every day.

The brand film opens with a Policybazaar advisor making calls regarding term life insurance, only to be met with dismissal. Even a face-to-face meeting doesn’t turn out to be any better. However, when he gets intimated about a term insurance claim of ₹2 crore of a customer being approved by the insurer, he approaches the family not just with news, but with the reassurance that, even in loss, they have the financial stability to move forward. The policyholder’s wife thanks him for helping her husband make this crucial decision which will now secure their future.

Samir Sethi, head of brand marketing at Policybazaar, says, “Insurance isn’t something that people actively seek, but it’s definitely something they wish they had when a tragedy strikes. Our aim was to capture that quiet resilience of our advisors who hold the consumer’s hand through this decision, their patience to have the hard conversations and the conviction to break through the indifference. But most importantly, it captures their extraordinary dedication to stand by the insured’s family when it matters the most - during claims.”

The ad closes with the advisor feeling a sense of purpose and renewed determination to keep going, knowing that his work truly matters when it’s needed most.

Dheeraj Renganath, co-founder and CCO, MagicCircle Communications, said, “As Policybazaar’s creative partner, we recognize and value their commitment to insuring every Indian family against death, disease and disability. But the harsh truth about insurance, especially life and health insurance, is that it something everyone should have, but hopefully never ever need. This is why it is such a difficult task to convince consumers to take it. And at the core of this endeavour, are the unsung heroes of Policybazaar - their agents. Through this film, we have showcased the fine balance they strive to maintain through the functional aspect of the job as well as its emotional aspect. Both of which make a real difference to someone’s life.”

Policybazaar has helped insure over 2 crore people and remains committed to simplifying insurance decisions, helping fast-track claims and offering round-the-clock support. The campaign captures the essence of its customer assistance in challenging times and ‘making a difference’ in their lives.

Agency credits –

Creative Agency: Magiccircle Communications

Dheeraj Renganath - Co-Founder & CCO

Gaurangi Mathur - Group Creative Director

Tanvi Kalra – Account Director

Production House: KSilent Productions

Director: Jeet Lotia

Executive Producer – KC Pandey