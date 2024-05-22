PoloQueen announces Raveena Tandon as brand ambassador for its kitchen essentials

Talking about her role as a brand ambassador, Raveena Tandon said, ” I'm really excited about the opportunity to build a strong and successful partnership with PoloQueen. Their range of kitchen accessories is exactly what every homemaker, be it a man or woman, needs on a daily basis. With this association, I am confident that PoloQueen will soon be a household name in the markets in which it operates. Working with Udit has been a pleasure, and I am looking forward to more positive experiences in the future.”