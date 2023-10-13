Polycab launches 'CheerIndiaKeLiye' campaign to amplify ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 partnership

Commenting on the campaign, Nilesh Malani, executive president and chief marketing officer at Polycab India, said, "It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with a presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council for the Cricket World Cup 2023. Cricket is not just a sport in India but it's an integral part of our culture and identity. Through #CheerIndiaKeLiye campaign, we aim to celebrate the fervor and enthusiasm that unites every Indian during this cricketing extravaganza. We are inviting fans from all walks of life to come together and showcase their cricketing cheer. Whether you're a die-hard fan or someone who enjoys the occasional match, we want you to be a part of this celebration."