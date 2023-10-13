Polycab launches 'CheerIndiaKeLiye' campaign to amplify ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 partnership

The user-generated content campaign has been conceptualised and executed by FCB Kinnect.
Polycab India, the country's leading manufacturer of wires and cables, has launched a World Cup campaign, Come #CheerIndiaKeLiye with Polycab.
Polycab India is an official partner for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The heart of this campaign is to connect with every cricket enthusiast and capture their emotions as they passionately cheer for the country. The campaign kicks off with an exhilarating anthem, sung by the talented Dev Negi, and brought to life by director Jay Bhansali. The music for the anthem is masterfully composed by Bharat-Hitarth (Bharat Menaria and Hitarth Bhatt). It is a lively musical composition with lyrics revolving around India's quest to secure the World Cup once again. The anthem celebrates the unity of cricket fans, showcasing individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together to dance to Polycab’s anthem beat and perform the catchy hook step.
The digital campaign features three extraordinary individuals who have carved unique spaces for themselves as super fans of Indian cricket: Sudhir Chaudhary, Saravanan Hari, and Pintu Behera. They join the clarion call, encouraging fans from all walks of life to demonstrate how they are cheering for India, using the anthem's catchy hook step and audio. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by FCB Kinnect.
Polycab invites the entire nation to showcase their passion for cricket and support for Team India through its exciting campaign, #CheerIndiaKeLiye.
The central focus of the campaign is user-generated content (UGC) from passionate Indians showing how they #CheerIndiaKeLiye, incorporating the anthem's hook step and audio. To spread the word about this contest and the infectious anthem, Polycab has collaborated with a diverse group of digital influencers, popular TV stars, and content creators. Over the next few weeks, these influencers will create unique social media content to encourage their followers and users to participate in the #CheerIndiaKeLiye campaign by using the anthem's audio and hook step. Exciting social media consumer contests are being rolled out across the country as part of the campaign, offering the chance to #CheerIndiaKeLiye and win exciting prizes.
The campaign will also feature real-life stories from across the country, showcasing how people are going the extra mile to cheer for India in its pursuit of winning the World Cup once again.
Commenting on the campaign, Nilesh Malani, executive president and chief marketing officer at Polycab India, said, "It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with a presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council for the Cricket World Cup 2023. Cricket is not just a sport in India but it's an integral part of our culture and identity. Through #CheerIndiaKeLiye campaign, we aim to celebrate the fervor and enthusiasm that unites every Indian during this cricketing extravaganza. We are inviting fans from all walks of life to come together and showcase their cricketing cheer. Whether you're a die-hard fan or someone who enjoys the occasional match, we want you to be a part of this celebration."
Polycab India recently introduced its renewed brand identity and philosophy and is undergoing a significant transformation under Project LEAP. The rebranding isn't just a shift in visual identity or brand architecture; it's a guiding philosophy underscoring Polycab's commitment to innovation, technology, safety, and sustainability, leading to its brand purpose of 'Connecting all to a brighter future.'
Speaking about the film, Ashish Tambe, executive creative director at FCB Kinnect, stated, "As the official partner of ICC, Polycab has created a rallying cry that will unite every Indian fan.