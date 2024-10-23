Polycab partners with MOMS for multimedia OOH campaign

Polycab, an electrical goods brand, recently launched a high-impact multimedia OOH campaign through MOMS, the OOH specialised unit of Madison World, aiming to foster top-of-mind recall.

MOMS used traditional OOH media to target religious, touristy, and electrical market areas, covering over 90 Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with 150+ OOH units. Additionally, the campaign reached the top 8 metro cities with around 190 media units at airports, buses, and metro trains.

Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS, commented on the campaign’s success, “This campaign reflects the power of OOH in engaging consumers across diverse touchpoints. With Polycab, we aimed not only to enhance visibility but also to deliver a campaign that resonates with their audience.”

MOMS is a part of Madison World, manages major clients like Asian Paints, Raymond, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Xiaomi. Madison World, established in 1988, operates multiple OOH brands, serving 500 advertisers last year across its 11 units.