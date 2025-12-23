Polycab’s latest Christmas ad focuses on electrical safety

Polycab has released a new Christmas television commercial for its Green Wires range, using a festive setting to underline the importance of electrical safety during the holiday season.

Set inside a Christmas-decorated home, the film features Santa Claus noticing flickering lights and investigating the wiring behind the walls. The narrative positions safety as a foundational aspect of celebrations, with Santa placing Polycab Green Wires under the Christmas tree as a symbolic gesture.

The film uses the line 'Safety Hai Sabse Bada Gift… Usse Samjhauta? No Chance.' to reinforce the message that festive décor and lighting should not come at the cost of electrical safety.

The campaign focuses on awareness around wiring quality, particularly during periods of increased electrical usage such as festivals. According to the brand, the Green Wires+ range is designed to reduce risks associated with overheating and smoke emission.

The campaign is being rolled out across television and digital platforms and is available in Hindi and Malayalam. It will run through the New Year, supported by social media and retail-level visibility.