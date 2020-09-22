Pomelo Digital wins Dr. Morepen’s digital mandate

Dr. Morepen portfolio of products include Nutrition, Cure & Personal Hygiene categories.
Dr. Morepen, India’s leading FMHG company teams together with Pomelo Digital a Digital Branding Agency, (founded by Digital Marketing Veterans Sonya & Navneet Sahni) to add momentum to its digital efforts. Dr. Morepen growing portfolio of products encompass Nutrition, Cure & Personal Hygiene categories and is present across online marketplaces & over 2 lakh pharmacies and retail outlets across India.
Varun Suri, CEO Dr. Morepen said, “We have always believed in empowering our consumers with products that keep them at the best of their health. We have seen the growing trend amongst Indians to lead a healthy life, this pandemic has only reinforced the importance of living a healthier life. Dr. Morepen will continue to add products, that have been designed using a combination of nature and science, bringing together the best natural ingredients with the latest scientific and pharmaceutical knowledge. Sonya & Navneet understand the business well, and we have the advantage of activating all digital touch points with Pomelo”.
Sonya Sahni, Director Pomelo Digital said “Dr. Morepen has always been very close to our heart, we partnered with the brand when it was launched in 2001. We are super excited to partner with Dr. Morepen, once again. Specially at this moment, when everyone’s top priority is health & wellness. In a cluttered category, we would need a differentiated narrative, powered by data driven insights and driven towards performance. Keeping this on mind, we have curated a team, that values agility, are native to digital and keen to fuel the momentum towards health & wellness in India”.