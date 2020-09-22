Pomelo Digital wins Dr. Morepen’s digital mandate

Varun Suri, CEO Dr. Morepen said, “We have always believed in empowering our consumers with products that keep them at the best of their health. We have seen the growing trend amongst Indians to lead a healthy life, this pandemic has only reinforced the importance of living a healthier life. Dr. Morepen will continue to add products, that have been designed using a combination of nature and science, bringing together the best natural ingredients with the latest scientific and pharmaceutical knowledge. Sonya & Navneet understand the business well, and we have the advantage of activating all digital touch points with Pomelo”.