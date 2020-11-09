Pond’s brings back ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ in an emotional new spot

The ad by Ogilvy Mumbai shows the bond between a grandfather, with a failing memory, and his granddaughter.
The latest cold cream ad by Pond’s brings back the phrase ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ in a very different context. The previous ads featured women with soft skin, smiling faces and chubby cheeks. The latest ad by Ogilvy India features the bond between a grandfather and his granddaughter.
The ad by Ogilvy Mumbai sees the grandfather struggling to remember as the granddaughter looks on, attempting to revive his memory with photographs and stories. The film is titled 'Bhoolna Naamumkin' (Impossible to forget) and ends with the grandfather getting his memories back at the touch of her skin.
Pond’s first used this catchphrase for its cold cream product in 2009. The ad featured women across all ages getting their cheeks pinched since their skin was made soft and bouncy by the cream.
In 2016, the brand built up on the existing jingle in collaboration with music channel 9XM. The track featured musicians Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik.
At the time when the movie 'Dilwale' was released, Ponds collaborated with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for a version of the ad.
Bringing this tagline back is a change from the advertising messages that Pond's as a brand has been using in the past year or so. In 2019, a spot for its BB cream product featured a message of body positivity and acceptance.
Before that campaign, there was one titled #SeeWhatHappens, which was conceptualised by Ogilvy India and Singapore. The ad was a heart-warming story of a young Indian girl pursuing her passion for boxing. It was produced by Good Morning Films and directed by Shashank Chaturvedi (Bob).
Another ad was a social experiment to celebrate International Hugs Day. The ad featured a host of college students, who were given the opportunity to hug their parents to celebrate the occasion.