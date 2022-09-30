Pond’s India celebrates festive cheer with latest campaign- “Chothe Meethe Pal Ka Glow”

With the Indian festivals just around the corner, Pond’s India unveiled its latest campaign film, on slowing down from the daily routine and celebrating smaller moments. The campaign- “Chhote Meethe Pal Ka Glow”, showcases how consumers can elevate little moments during the festive season, with just one product – Pond’s BB+ cream.
With the brand’s presence in the skincare industry for over a century now, Pond’s understands the worth of these little moments. Therefore, the film focuses on Pond’s BB+ cream as the go-to product for sharing some celebratory cheer with friends and family. Exhibiting a series of little, warm festive moments, the brand highlights how daily looks can be enhanced with Pond’s BB+ cream which is a perfect blend of vitamin enriched cream and light foundation. Right from gearing up for get-togethers to upscaling a simple shopping look- consumers can get the light makeup glow they desire in seconds.
The campaign film also showcases Pond’s brand ambassador- Sharvari Wagh, completing her look for small, celebratory occasions with the BB+ cream. Extending the film to the social space, the brand has initiated a social media challenge for influencers, and netizens to highlight their ‘Chothe Meethe Pal’.
With consumers becoming increasingly wary while using self-care products post-pandemic, Pond’s wanted to create a ‘minimal usage, maximum effect’ phenomenon. Emphasizing on the ‘glow moments’ achieved with just one BB+ cream, in practically no amount of time, the brand is on its way to create a skin care-makeup revolution.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Shabad Pratihast, general manager- premium Face Care, Beauty & Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited says,” Small moments and days leading up to festivals are special. Our latest Pond’s campaign- #ChhoteMeethePalKaGlow is an attempt at making these moments special with a light makeup glow. The goal is to forge an awareness on using simple skin products to amp up basic looks, with easy steps. Pond’s BB+ Cream is a perfect blend of vitamin-enriched cream and a light foundation, which enables you to be ready for all occasions.”