Pooja Hegde, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter reunite for OPPO Reno15 Series campaign

OPPO India has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Live it Your Way’, reuniting actors Pooja Hegde, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The campaign film sets the tone for the upcoming India launch scheduled for 8 January 2026.

Centred on an unplanned road trip across Kerala, the film follows the trio as a cancelled flight pushes them into making spontaneous choices. What unfolds is a journey shaped by shared discovery, playful detours and lived-in moments, positioning the Reno15 Series as a creative companion for travel and everyday exploration.

The narrative opens at a packed airport during peak travel season, where disrupted plans lead to an impulsive decision to take the road instead. As the journey progresses, the film captures Kerala’s landscapes and culture, from forest trails and waterfalls to local art forms and backwater boat races, reflecting a sense of instinctive, in-the-moment living.

Speaking about the campaign, Sushant Vashistha, head of product and digital marketing, OPPO India, said the Reno brand has always represented living in the present and staying curious. He added that ‘Live it Your Way’ mirrors how today’s youth navigate life by adapting on the go, with the Reno15 Series designed to fit seamlessly into that rhythm.

The film highlights features such as the 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, a 200MP main camera, 4K 60fps HDR video recording and an ultra-wide selfie camera. It also introduces the AI Pop-Out feature, which enhances depth and perspective to turn everyday shots into more dynamic visuals.

The campaign is being rolled out across OPPO India’s digital platforms, cinemas and OTT services to ensure nationwide reach.

Sharing her experience, Pooja Hegde said, “Every Reno shoot feels different from a conventional shoot. There is a lot more room to be natural and responsive, which makes the process genuinely enjoyable. This time especially, the situations kept changing, and the Reno15 Series made it easy to capture details, expressions and emotions.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi reflects on the association, “This is my third campaign with OPPO, and what I have always enjoyed about the Reno films is that there is a lot of freedom built into the process, you are reacting to what is around you instead of following rigid setups. With the Reno15 Series, the shoot was highly dynamic and the smartphone handled everything with ease without slowing us down.”

Ishaan Khatter added, “Every collaboration with Reno has been an adventure and this third one was akin to the same feeling. We had a blast exploring Kerala in this new campaign and the Reno15 series captured its vibrant beauty coupled with our energy perfectly.”