Pooja Jauhari resigns as CEO of VMLY&R India

Saurabh Saksena, president of Red Fuse Communications, will take over the position after she has stepped down.
Pooja Jauhari took to LinkedIn to announce that she would be stepping down from her role as CEO of VMLY&R India. She had co-founded the creative agency The Glitch along with Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj.
In 2018, The Glitch was acquired by the WPP network and in 2020, The Glitch joined VMLY&R India's global network.
"11 beautiful years of being part of building The Glitch with Varun, Rohit + my brilliant colleagues and friends. 5 years of that spent driving it’s integration within Mark Read ‘s brave new WPP & 1 year of that spent in leading 4 companies to create 1 big, diverse and prominent new VMLY&R India lead by a smashing EXCO, the perfect home for Glitch," wrote Jauhari on her LinkedIn post.