Pooja Jauhari resigns as CEO of VMLY&R India

"11 beautiful years of being part of building The Glitch with Varun, Rohit + my brilliant colleagues and friends. 5 years of that spent driving it’s integration within Mark Read ‘s brave new WPP & 1 year of that spent in leading 4 companies to create 1 big, diverse and prominent new VMLY&R India lead by a smashing EXCO, the perfect home for Glitch," wrote Jauhari on her LinkedIn post.