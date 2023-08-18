Poonam Dhillon and Columbia Pacific Communities launch #FraudFighters campaign

The #FraudFighters campaign's first phase focuses on driving awareness through interactive audio bytes featuring conversations between seniors and scammers. These engaging audio bytes aim to empower seniors with insights into the dynamic landscape of banking policies, including terms like OTP and KYC. These terms can be overwhelming for seniors, making them susceptible to cybercrimes. As part of the campaign, Columbia Pacific Communities organized a comprehensive 60-minute online awareness session in collaboration with Karnataka Bank, titled 'Unmasking Cyber Fraud for Seniors', to equip seniors with the knowledge and tools needed to safeguard themselves against online scams.