Poonam Pandey to YesMadam: Wakefit targets PR stunts gone awry

Wakefit has launched a series of short films as part of their ‘Gaddagiri’ campaign, targeting recent marketing efforts that missed the mark. The latest focus of this campaign is Poonam Pandey, who recently created controversy with her fake death stunt aimed at raising awareness about cervical cancer.

The playful film features Pandey herself and emphasises the importance of quality sleep before making important decisions. In the film, a marketing team brainstorms ways to make Pandey's comeback, suggesting various schemes to garner attention. Options range from a 'fake divorce' to joining a political party, with one executive humorously proposing, ‘faking your death’ as a potential solution, to which Pandey responds with a nod while wearing sunglasses.

The tagline, ‘Lafda tab hota, jab tum barabar nahi sota,’ suggests that this is how the idea might have originated.

Earlier this year, Pandey's publicity stunt to raise awareness about cervical cancer sparked considerable debate. Initial reports led many to believe she had actually died, only for it to be revealed as a ploy for attention. While the stunt did generate significant media coverage and increased online searches for cervical cancer, it also attracted criticism for its tactic. The digital agency behind the campaign even issued an apology.

Wakefit has been humorously critiquing other marketing campaigns this year. They previously targeted Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, whose controversial job offer required candidates to pay a Rs. 20 lakh fee with no salary for the first year, drawing substantial backlash.

Additionally, Wakefit poked fun at YesMadam’s recent marketing stunt. The beauty platform faced criticism for allegedly terminating employees under stress, which was later exposed as a hoax intended to raise awareness about its employee well-being program focusing on workplace stress.