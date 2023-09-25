Poonawalla Fincorp takes on high-interest loans despite strong credit scores in latest campaign

We have observed that during festive season, people end up taking high interest loans without doing proper due diligence despite having a good credit history and high credit score which creates unnecessary burden of paying high EMIs. The purpose of this campaign is to create awareness about how to choose the right loan service provider like Poonawalla Fincorp which can help a borrower to explore best loan offers at attractive interest rates with no hidden charges. We at Poonawalla Fincorp always believe in offering best-in-class customer-centric products and solutions to enable dreams and fulfil the financial needs of our customers. This campaign highlights our value proposition of being the most transparent and end-to-end digital lending NBFC, committed to offer instant hassle-free loans to customers with high credit score.”