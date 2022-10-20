Popkorn, the digital creative agency part of V360 Group, revamps its brand identity and logo

To cement its position as a fast-growing creative agency delivering award-winning outcomes.
Popkorn, the digital creative agency part of V360 Group, recently unveiled its new brand identity. Aimed at spotlighting the brand’s exceptional creative work, the rebranding is coupled with a vibrant new logo representing its redefined ideals and philosophy.
The brand’s new logo is intentionally simple. Its colours represent reinvigoration and how this energy is fueled by people, passion, and projects done by the brand. An inverted K perfectly symbolises the brand’s ethos of being fast, forward, and fun.
Having delivered award-winning campaigns, Popkorn prioritizes innovation and problem-solving to deliver best-in-class services to its clients. On the back of its highly motivated and capable team, the agency partners with various marquee brands, including ONDC, Triveni Group, Times Bridge, Evocus, Skinella, Sunglass Hut, GAIA, Hansgrohe amongst others.
Vishal Mehra, chief executive officer of Popkorn, said, “V360 Group has become one of the biggest comms-tech group in the country by focusing on constant innovation, tech adoption and immersive storytelling. We have witnessed significant market expansion and have partnered with various start-ups in their journey to becoming Unicorns. We are excited to take this streak forward with a passionate bunch of talent, growth mindset, and a stellar list of partner brands.
The reinvigorated Popkorn is set apart by its focus on storytelling and creativity. With new, global clients added to our portfolio in the last six months, Popkorn is looking at closing the year strong with healthy growth numbers projected for the next year, watch out for exciting announcements soon”.