popkorn wins digital creative mandate of Khemani Group

“I firmly believe that true success in the market place lies in forging powerful partnerships, embracing innovation, and harnessing the potential of hyperlocal consumerism. By joining forces with popkorn, we are poised to unlock new avenues of growth and navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, we will create extraordinary experiences for our consumers through enhanced brand visibility, engagement and pave the way for unparalleled success in the market." - Amit Khemani, vice chairman of the Khemani Group