popkorn wins digital creative mandate of Khemani Group

Agency's main focus will be on digital campaigns, social media engagement, content creation.
Khemani Group, one of the largest players in the Indian alcobev industry, has announced the appointment of popkorn, to propel its brand presence in the digital/social realm. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to revolutionize the way consumers engage and interact with alcoholic beverages.
Khemani Group has always been committed to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in the alcobev industry. With a diverse portfolio of brands that cater to discerning consumers, the company aims to strengthen its digital footprint and connect with a wider audience. Recognizing the immense potential of digital marketing and creativity, Khemani Group has chosen popkorn as its trusted partner to craft captivating brand stories, engage consumers, and create memorable experiences that resonate with today's digital-savvy generation.
“I firmly believe that true success in the market place lies in forging powerful partnerships, embracing innovation, and harnessing the potential of hyperlocal consumerism. By joining forces with popkorn, we are poised to unlock new avenues of growth and navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, we will create extraordinary experiences for our consumers through enhanced brand visibility, engagement and pave the way for unparalleled success in the market." - Amit Khemani, vice chairman of the Khemani Group
Vishal Mehra, chief executive officer of popkorn, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are privileged to be raising a glass with Khemani Group as their digital creative agency. Our team is excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking company that values innovation and consumer engagement. Together, we will push boundaries, harness the power of storytelling, and create impactful digital experiences that will elevate Khemani Group's brands to new heights."
By combining Khemani Group's legacy of craftsmanship and quality with popkorn's digital expertise and creative prowess, the partnership aims to redefine the way consumers experience and interact with alcoholic beverages. With a focus on digital campaigns, social media engagement, content creation, and immersive experiences, Khemani Group and popkorn are set to create compelling stories.