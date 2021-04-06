Poppy Seed gets integrated mandate of fashion retail brand V-Mart

The mandate was won following a presentation led by the agency, detailing the way-forward strategy for the band.
Delhi-based start-up Advertising & 360◦ Marketing Agency Poppy Seed Communication gets integrated mandate of Indian fashion brand V-Mart Retail. The account was handed over to Poppy Seed after their presentation of the brand’s way-forward strategy. The mandate covers holistic branding & creative strategy, traditional and digital media.
The entire operations for the brand will be carried out from the agency’s Delhi office, led by Director and Founder of Poppy Seed Communication, Ashwani Dhingra.
V-Mart Retail, founded in 2002 as a home-grown name, has been long standing in its image as a successful affordable-fashion brand, looking to facilitate India’s budget buyers of fashion, with a record of more than 3 crore satisfied customers. The retail chain offers a range of apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and kids, home furnishing, merchandise, and home utility items. In 2018, V-Mart Retail won the “World’s Best Performing Departmental Store” (Bloomberg). In 2019, it also won “Transforming India Through Retail” award and “Transforming Lives in Tier II and III Cities” by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. V-Mart Retail has also been ranked as the 16th best performing retail chain recently by Fortune India as well. In addition, the organization is also a certified “Great Place to Work”.
Payal Singh, digital head & co-founder of Poppy Seed Communication, is excited about the prospects of the agency’s growth with a brand that understands India’s fashion mindset. She said, “It is a great opportunity for us as veterans in a start-up, to bring to the table power-packed ideas and strategies that further empower the Indian fashion market. We are sure to take this partnership ahead with amazing endeavors and give V-Mart Retail the justice it deserves in branding solutions.”
Vineet Jain, COO, V-Mart Retail is also thrilled about the association, stating that Poppy Seed, though is a recently born agency, but is led by competent professionals with extensive experience, that is just what is needed. The brand is very positive about this alliance and is all set to uncover what the agency’s expertise has in store, for the 19-years old fashion retail chain.