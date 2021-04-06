Poppy Seed gets integrated mandate of fashion retail brand V-Mart

V-Mart Retail, founded in 2002 as a home-grown name, has been long standing in its image as a successful affordable-fashion brand, looking to facilitate India’s budget buyers of fashion, with a record of more than 3 crore satisfied customers. The retail chain offers a range of apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and kids, home furnishing, merchandise, and home utility items. In 2018, V-Mart Retail won the “World’s Best Performing Departmental Store” (Bloomberg). In 2019, it also won “Transforming India Through Retail” award and “Transforming Lives in Tier II and III Cities” by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. V-Mart Retail has also been ranked as the 16th best performing retail chain recently by Fortune India as well. In addition, the organization is also a certified “Great Place to Work”.