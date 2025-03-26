Porter Packers & Movers backs damage-free shifting with new campaign

Porter Packers & Movers, the house shifting vertical of Porter, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Safety ki Shart Lagi’—an integrated campaign with an emphasis on digital and key outdoor touchpoints. The campaign highlights common challenges in packing and moving, focusing on consumer concerns and expectations.

Advertisment

The campaign emphasises its commitment to damage-free house shifting. Unlike industry norms that focus on experience or discounts, the company offers a clear guarantee—100% damage-free shifting or a damage claim of up to Rs. 5 lakh.

The campaign challenges industry claims with the question, “Badi badi baatein to sab karte hai, par shart lagane ki himmat kis mein hai?” (Everyone makes claims, but who has the courage to back them?). Porter aims to build customer trust by ensuring accountability in home relocation services across cities.

"We have received incredible love for our services, which has fueled our exponential growth over the last couple of years," said Rahul Agarwal, vice president, new initiatives at Porter. "House shifting has long been plagued by inefficiencies, and we saw an opportunity to change that. Through deep investments in technology and product innovation, we have built a category-defining experience with industry-first initiatives and a trusted network of verified and trained partners for seamless house shifting. Our goal is to set new benchmarks for reliability, transparency, and convenience in the house shifting industry.”

Mohit Rathi, vice president, customer growth and engagement, Porter, added, "House shifting is a big step toward a fresh start, often accompanied by stress and uncertainty. We have listened to customer feedback, and it is clear that safety is a top priority. Our approach is rooted in user obsession, focusing on understanding and enhancing the customer experience. 'Safety ki Shart Lagi' reflects our strong commitment to providing a smooth, secure, and stress-free moving experience, ensuring our customers peace of mind at every step.”

The campaign was co-created with Pomalos, directed by Pranav Bhasin, and produced by Live a Little Production House.