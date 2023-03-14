Porter unveils new brand campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega'

The campaign ensuring seamless Packers and Movers service has been conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide and produced by Fat Monk Productions.
Porter, the tech-based, on-demand logistics company has launched its latest social media brand campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega’, highlighting its extensive packers and movers service offerings. The campaign reiterates the brand’s commitment to going to the last mile to ensure affordable, timely, and seamless shifting with utmost safety and security.
The campaign conceptualised and created by 22Feet Tribal Worldwide and produced by Fat Monk Productions will be promoted across digital and social platforms and through OOH.
The campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega’ has been launched in a series of three digital films, each of which depicts the everyday scenario of packing and moving procedures featuring quintessential consumer needs. From damage-free shifting of heavy or fragile items whether single or multiple ones to hassle-free moving without burning a hole in consumers’ pockets – the campaign highlights the best packing and moving services offered by Porter. The campaign recapitulates the satisfaction and relief that the consumers experience using Porter’s service for the delivery of anything, anytime, and anywhere with the two words of assurance #HoJayega. Last year, Porter unveiled their first-ever brand film ‘Delivery hai? Ho Jayega!’ and this campaign reaffirms that Porter's delivery promise extends to house shifting services.
Since the launch of Porter Packers & Movers in 2020, the company has completed more than two lakh shifts with the Lite, Standard, and Premium category offerings. The Porter app also empowers consumers in their decision-making process with an instant quotation via a tech-based solution as per the requirement. Additionally, the company also provides services including the installation of electronic appliances and furniture assembling.
Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mohit Rathi, AVP, customer growth and engagement, Porter said, “Currently in India, the packers and movers segment is fragmented and confounding for consumers. Even though there are some reliable and reputed players offering in this category, most of the time it becomes distressing for people due to the unreasonable cost and inconsistent quality of service. We, at Porter Packers & Movers, have always ensured the best service, without compromising on our core values of providing safety with damage-proof packaging, economical pricing and on-time reliable shifting experience. We are committed to delivering a consistent and the most comfortable experience in people’s journey of house shifting.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide commented, “Porter Packers & Movers is tangibly better than any other service out there and that’s what we wanted to communicate. We needed short, clear and simple but taking the grammar of Bollywood also gave us a different, interesting, cultural way to communicate these.”
The campaign is targeted to the age group of 18-45, anyone who is looking to shift from and within metro & tier-1 cities at economical rates. Porter Packers & Movers currently offers intracity shifting services in 14 cities across India and intercity services between 8 cities. Porter also aims to acquire a large new set of customers for their packers and movers service category through this campaign.