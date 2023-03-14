Porter unveils new brand campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega'

The campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega’ has been launched in a series of three digital films, each of which depicts the everyday scenario of packing and moving procedures featuring quintessential consumer needs. From damage-free shifting of heavy or fragile items whether single or multiple ones to hassle-free moving without burning a hole in consumers’ pockets – the campaign highlights the best packing and moving services offered by Porter. The campaign recapitulates the satisfaction and relief that the consumers experience using Porter’s service for the delivery of anything, anytime, and anywhere with the two words of assurance #HoJayega. Last year, Porter unveiled their first-ever brand film ‘Delivery hai? Ho Jayega!’ and this campaign reaffirms that Porter's delivery promise extends to house shifting services.