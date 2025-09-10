Pour Home launches new TVC with Kareena Kapoor focusing on freshness and everyday elegance

Pour Home, a home fragrance brand from Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd., has launched a new television commercial featuring actor Kareena Kapoor.

The film depicts a post-vacation moment where Kapoor is seen using Pour Home’s air freshener, which the brand states provides up to 30 days of fragrance. The storyline highlights the idea of maintaining a welcoming and fresh home environment.

Saurabh Gupta, M.D. and CEO of Hamilton Sciences, said: "Freshness, in addition to a scent, is a part of what makes a house feel like home. We are delighted to partner with Kareena Kapoor in bringing this story to life in the form of a TVC. Kareena’s natural charm and authenticity effectively capture what Pour Home stands for: simple, everyday luxury that enhances life’s moments.”

The TVC will be broadcast across television and digital platforms as part of the brand’s latest communication initiative.