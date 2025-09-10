Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Advertising Latest Stories

Pour Home launches new TVC with Kareena Kapoor focusing on freshness and everyday elegance

This TVC emphasises that it’s the little things that matter most, like how a fresh-smelling home can uplift spirits and welcome people back to what matters.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Pour_Homme

Pour Home, a home fragrance brand from Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd., has launched a new television commercial featuring actor Kareena Kapoor.

Advertisment

The film depicts a post-vacation moment where Kapoor is seen using Pour Home’s air freshener, which the brand states provides up to 30 days of fragrance. The storyline highlights the idea of maintaining a welcoming and fresh home environment.

Saurabh Gupta, M.D. and CEO of Hamilton Sciences, said: "Freshness, in addition to a scent, is a part of what makes a house feel like home. We are delighted to partner with Kareena Kapoor in bringing this story to life in the form of a TVC. Kareena’s natural charm and authenticity effectively capture what Pour Home stands for: simple, everyday luxury that enhances life’s moments.”

The TVC will be broadcast across television and digital platforms as part of the brand’s latest communication initiative.

Pour Home Kareena Kapoor Khan
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment