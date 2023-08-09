Power from Bata unveils new campaign for its latest range

Launched in 16 countries across the world as a part of its global launch, the collection brings international technology to the Indian consumers.
Power, the flagship brand for fitness and athleisure from the house of Bata has launches its latest range of walking shoes ‘Power N-Walk’ with the latest ‘Step & Go’ technology.
Launched in 16 countries across the world as a part of its global launch, the collection brings international technology to the Indian consumers. Designed in Canada, this collection offers consumers a seamless experience of getting in and out of their walking shoes, without even touching them. These shoes are set to redefine effortless wearability as they offer comfort, convenience, and style - all in one offering. The collection will be available across 500+ Bata stores pan India and online on bata.in.
Speaking on the collection, Olivier Heck, global athleisure brands director, said, “At Bata, we continuously strive to provide innovation and enhance the footwear experience of our customers. This new Power N-Walk collection has been designed keeping in mind the dynamic lifestyle of consumers and aims to perfectly fit into their active routine. Whether it's a morning stroll or an impromptu brisk walking session, these shoes seamlessly integrate into our customers’ fast paced lifestyles, enabling them to effortlessly glide through their day. This stylish range offers superior comfort with memory foam technology, high flex design and a secure fit through Techloop upper.”
The shoes feature a molded heel counter that allows users to put on and take off their shoes quickly & easily without using their hands. There is no need to bend, no need to touch your shoes, thus ensuring optimal hygiene and flexibility.