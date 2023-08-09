Power from Bata unveils new campaign for its latest range

Launched in 16 countries across the world as a part of its global launch, the collection brings international technology to the Indian consumers. Designed in Canada, this collection offers consumers a seamless experience of getting in and out of their walking shoes, without even touching them. These shoes are set to redefine effortless wearability as they offer comfort, convenience, and style - all in one offering. The collection will be available across 500+ Bata stores pan India and online on bata.in.