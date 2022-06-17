PR Professionals bags the public relations mandate for Jindal Stainless

Commenting on the association with PR Professionals, Sonal Singh, Head, Corporate Communications of Jindal Stainless said, “With sustainability at its core, Jindal Stainless is committed to propel the Indian stainless-steel sector to newer avenues of growth. We take pride in developing world-class ‘Swadeshi’ stainless steel products that cater to the domestic and international markets while voicing the concerns of the domestic stainless-steel players and supporting their development. We are excited to partner with PR Professionals for meeting our PR and communication objectives as we take up new challenges going forth.”