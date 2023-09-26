By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens collaborates with SRK and Rashmika Mandanna for its latest campaign

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan and the Rashmika Mandanna. This sensational partnership brings forth a spicy symphony of India's rich flavors and the captivating allure of Bollywood, offering audiences a slice of life production so mouthwatering, it will undoubtedly leave them yearning for more.

The five-film campaign is an expansive canvas that artfully explores the rich legacy of Bhujia and finds a sweet spot for beloved treats like Gulab-Jamun & Rosogolla in our daily celebrations. As it captures two of the country’s most popular heartthrobs indulging in the unique flavors of India, it serves as a poignant reminder of the integral role the iconic laddu has played and continues to play in our culture. This exceptional collaboration is presented by Collective Creative Labs, an illustrious production house that operates under the esteemed banner of Collective Artists Network.

Speaking about this landmark collaboration, Manish Agarwal, managing director of Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have partnered with two of the most iconic figures in the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. This collaboration not only showcases our commitment to providing authentic Indian flavours to the world but also celebrates our rich heritage and the love our customers have shown us over the years. We believe these films will resonate with people across the globe and inspire them to savour the taste of India."

Elaborating on the creative journey, Smriti Sharma Bhaskar, chief creative officer at Collective Creative Labs, remarked, "This campaign transcends the mere promotion of products; it is an endeavor to evoke emotions, stir nostalgia, and forge a lasting connection between Prabhuji and our audience. It pays homage to India's rich heritage and flavors, pays tribute to those daily moments when we relish these delicacies, and celebrates the harmonious coexistence of tradition and modernity. The presence of Shah Rukh and Rashmika has added an extraordinary charm to this endeavor."

