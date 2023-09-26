Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens collaborates with SRK and Rashmika Mandanna for its latest campaign

Speaking about this landmark collaboration, Manish Agarwal, managing director of Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have partnered with two of the most iconic figures in the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. This collaboration not only showcases our commitment to providing authentic Indian flavours to the world but also celebrates our rich heritage and the love our customers have shown us over the years. We believe these films will resonate with people across the globe and inspire them to savour the taste of India."