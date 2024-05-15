Praful Akali and Ashish Khazanchi appointed as jury chairs for Abby Awards 2024

As one of the few creatively renowned professionals that has also worked as a client, last at Pfizer, Praful demonstrates how creativity and effectiveness work together. In 2016, the Last Words campaign was published in the Gunn Report as one of the only 15 campaigns globally that won a gold at the Lions and at a marketing effectiveness awards show like the Effies. In 2017, Medulla repeated the feat with Last Laugh work which won a Grand Prix at Clio and two Gold at the APAC Effies.