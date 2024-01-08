Pramerica Life Insurance celebrates purpose and resilience with 'This is My Climb' campaign

'This is My Climb' aims to celebrate aspirations, purpose, and resilience that define every individual's journey.
Pramerica Life Insurance's campaign features two short films that seek to showcase the struggles and resilience individuals face in pursuit of a purpose in life and how they define every individual's journey by also touching the emotional aspects.
This is My Climb features two short films, one portraying a father's journey and aspirations, highlighting his commitment to nurturing his child's dreams. The father's determination and silent sacrifice make him a symbol of every parent who prioritises their child's dreams, finding joy in their success and strength in their struggles.
The second film aims to portray a family's support for a defence personnel, highlighting their dedication and commitment which resonates with the brand in serving the defence community, as it offers a heartfelt tribute to heroes and promises support.
The campaign has been launched on brand’s social media handles - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and will be amplified across various media platforms for a period of 6-8 weeks.
The company plans to engage with its key stakeholders– customers, partners, and employees - through interactive initiatives and social media conversations, building a vibrant community around the campaigns message of purpose and resilience.
Karthik Chakrapani, chief business officer, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "From the ethos of a defence personnel and his family for the nation’s sovereignty to the determination of a father for his child’s future, each story resonates in its own unique way. We invite viewers to engage with these inspiring journeys, find common threads in their own climbs, and join us in celebrating the human spirit".
This campaign has been creatively developed by Publicis Worldwide India, under the leadership of Paritosh Srivastava- chief executive officer, Oindrila Roy- managing director, Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, heads of creative.