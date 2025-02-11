Pramerica Life Insurance's new spot celebrates the strength behind every dream

Pramerica Life Insurance, a life insurance company, has announced the launch of its flagship campaign, #ThisIsMyClimb. First introduced in India last year, the campaign - rooted in Prudential Financial, Inc.’s global initiative - aims to foster a deeper emotional connection with audiences by celebrating the resilience and selflessness of everyday individuals.

Staying true to India’s unique socio-economic and cultural landscape, the campaign aligns with Pramerica Life’s core commitment: supporting customers in their journey to securing a stable future for their loved ones.



Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Gupta, managing director and CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, “India is a nation of dreamers and achievers, where every individual strives for a better future. At Pramerica Life, we recognize this relentless spirit and are committed to supporting every step of the journey. #ThisIsMyClimb is more than just a campaign - it’s a platform to celebrate aspirations and engage in meaningful conversations with the people we serve. Backed by the 190-year combined legacy of our shareholders, Prudential Financial, Inc. and Piramal Capital Housing Finance Limited, we stand as a trusted partner in helping individuals secure their future with confidence."

Pramerica Life has designed a multi-platform campaign to ensure maximum reach and engagement. The campaign debuted through print media across 35 key markets, covering 22 states in 9 languages. This was quickly followed by film-based promotions across social and digital platforms, as well as an outdoor campaign. While social and digital media engage affinity groups at a more personal level, the outdoor strategy focuses on high-traffic locations in Delhi NCR and Mumbai - a move to enhance visibility and reinforce Pramerica Life’s growing institutional business.

Amaresh Jena, chief marketing officer, Pramerica Life Insurance, shared his thoughts on the campaign’s unique approach, “We are, first and foremost, a people’s brand. In a short span, #ThisIsMyClimb has become our language and a means to understand how far we go to support or even fulfill the dreams of our loved ones. Our media strategy is simple, we aim to initiate real conversations that are relevant to our consumers’ life stages and financial journeys. Print helps us spark meaningful household discussions, while digital and social platforms bring these conversations closer to individuals, offering not just life insurance awareness but a deeper brand connection. Outdoor media plays a strategic role in supporting our partners and institutional business.”

The campaign also unveils two exclusive short films that capture the essence of perseverance and self-sacrifice. The first film follows a father who works extra hours and makes personal sacrifices to save for his son’s cricket kit - symbolizing the quiet struggles behind a child’s dream. The second film portrays a defence personnel who, while serving the nation, misses out on his daughter’s milestones - highlighting the bittersweet reality of duty and familial love.

Both narratives underscore the selflessness and resilience of individuals who put their loved ones first, embodying the campaign’s core message ‘Jo Apno Ke Sapne Poore Karte Hain, Hum Unke Saath Dattey Rehte Hain.’ With #ThisIsMyClimb, Pramerica Life Insurance continues its mission to celebrate the everyday heroism of its customers while reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in their financial journey.