Prashanth Challapalli, Chandrabhan Singh and Kalyan Ram Challapalli launch Gravity Integrated

Elaborating on the value propositions of Gravity Integrated, Chandrabhan said, “We don’t ask for briefs, we ask for the biggest growth challenges a company wants to solve. If you are an entrepreneur with a product idea, we can help you from financial planning to distribution to marketing and communications. If you are a tech start-up, we can be your extended marketing and communications arm. If you are a brand that is looking to solve for growth on digital, we can help with digital strategy, content marketing as well as performance marketing. Each problem is unique and each solution from us is bespoke..”