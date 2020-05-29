Prashanth Challapalli, Chandrabhan Singh and Kalyan Ram Challapalli launch Gravity Integrated

Commenting on the launch, Prashanth Challapalli said, “Gravity is a force that brings together diverse and seemingly unrelated entities to create a powerful and sustainable eco-system. Gravity Integrated brings together Business strategy, Consumer strategy, Marketing Communications and Technology to create and implement bespoke solutions to ensure brand relevance and financial growth. ”
Gravity Integrated is co-founded by Prashanth Challapalli - an advertising veteran with deep experience in digital, content and advertising; Chandrabhan - a veteran business marketer with 20+ years of business and brand building across brands like Philips, Diageo, Chennai Super Kings, Kesoram Industries and Gulf Oil and Kalyan Ram Challapalli who comes with 18+ years of experience in consumer and brand strategy across India and SEA on both the agency and client side.
Elaborating on the value propositions of Gravity Integrated, Chandrabhan said, “We don’t ask for briefs, we ask for the biggest growth challenges a company wants to solve. If you are an entrepreneur with a product idea, we can help you from financial planning to distribution to marketing and communications. If you are a tech start-up, we can be your extended marketing and communications arm. If you are a brand that is looking to solve for growth on digital, we can help with digital strategy, content marketing as well as performance marketing. Each problem is unique and each solution from us is bespoke..”
Clients can access Gravity Integrated’s deep expertise across its four modular service suites – business strategy, consumer strategy, marketing communications, and technology solutions for projects or engage its integrated service structure to create and build powerful & sustainable business growth engines. An integrated operational structure consisting of service suite domain specialists partnered with experienced integration architects helps bring this to life.
Speaking about the relevance of Gravity Integrated, Kalyan Ram Challapalli said, “Our business model has actually been the result of multiple brainstorming sessions with close friends who happen to be CEOs and CMOs. We listened to them and built our service suites as well as our operational structure. Our core leadership team is therefore made up of business leaders with P&L experience from the world of advertising, marketing, content and technology.”
The Gravity Integrated team senior management team also includes Ambar Chakravarty (co-founder of Addict Studios India) as Head of Content, Nolita Lobo-Mutschlechner (Ex-Marketing Head for Puma EMEA & India) as EMEA Brand and Marketing Consultant based out of Austria and Marc Chaudhary (An investment banker turned tech entrepreneur) as the Technology Head. More announcements are expected on the hiring front.
Gravity Integrated is currently working with an American computer brand to scale one of their global initiatives, an Indian MNC with a global presence in creating a totally new business growth engine, an F&B brand to grow their ROI on digital and a yoga e-commerce marketplace for the European market.