Prasoon Joshi to receive AAAI’s Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has announced that Prasoon Joshi will receive the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025. Instituted in 1988, the award is considered one of the highest recognitions in Indian advertising, honouring individuals for long-term contributions to the industry.

Joshi, currently CEO and CCO of McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific, has worked in the advertising and creative fields for nearly three decades. His body of work spans advertising, songwriting, and screenwriting, and he has been previously recognised with honours including the Padma Shri.

Commenting on the announcement, Srinivasan K Swamy, President, AAAI, said the award acknowledges Joshi’s influence on the industry’s creative landscape. Jaydeep Gandhi, Chairman of the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Committee, noted that the Committee was unanimous in its selection.

The award will be formally presented at an upcoming ceremony hosted by AAAI.

The AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award is given annually to an individual with at least 25 years of experience in advertising, including leadership roles and contributions to industry development, professional standards, and organisational growth.

Past recipients include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Srinivasan Swamy, Ramesh Narayan, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath, Arvind Sharma, Colvyn Harris, Shashi Sinha, and Vikram Sakhuja, among others.

Founded in 1945, the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) serves as the national body representing advertising agencies, promoting professional practices and supporting collaboration across the marketing and communication ecosystem.