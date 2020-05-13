Prasoon Pandey’s stories of shooting ‘Family’ and Fevicol’s ‘Sofa’ films...

Pandey added that the project was great fun to work on. “I had a chat with the stars on April 2, and we shot the footage on April 3. I wanted the film to be ready by April 4. I was aware that I’m not going to be present while the footage is being shot, and on a real set, there are a zillion decisions that need to be taken, relating to the size of the frame, camera angles, etc. In such a scenario, while shooting from home, it was impossible for me to help the stars with aspects of shooting on, say, a Skype call to ensure that the footage comes out right. All 12 stars in the film shot on April 3 at the same time, and in Priyanka’s (Chopra) case, she was in LA (Los Angeles) at the time. These are huge stars, I can’t put one on hold while the other calls me,” he explains.