Prateek Bhardwaj, Minakshi Achan, Shashank Chaturvedi & Priya Shivakumar appointed as jury chairs for ABBY Awards 2025

The Ad Club today announces the appointment of Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, Minakshi Achan, head brand and communication at JioStar, Shashank Chaturvedi aka Bob, director and co-founder of Good Morning Films, and Priya Shivakumar, creative head, DDB Mudra - South as jury chairs respectively for Brand Activation and Promotion, Branded Content and Entertainment, Video Craft and Still Digital categories.

Advertisment

Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas has been appointed jury chair at Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the Brand Activation and Promotion category.

Prateek Bhardwaj, with over 24 years of experience, joins as a highly decorated industry professional. He has won major awards, including the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, Jay Chiat Awards, and a Black Pencil at D&AD. His campaign portfolio includes work for brands like Sprite, Kinley, Nescafe, and Samsonite. Prateek is also the founder of Eleven Brandworks, a creative agency based in Mumbai and Gurgaon.

Minakshi Achan, head brand and communication at JioStar has been appointed jury chair at Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the Branded Content and Entertainment category.

Minakshi Achan, with over 30 years of experience in advertising, fashion, and media, currently leads brand and creative at JioStar. Since 2016, she has been overseeing brand strategy, consumer insights, and creative communications across JioStar’s entertainment, sports, and streaming businesses.

Shashank Chaturvedi, director and co-founder of Good Morning Films has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the Video Craft category.

Shashank Chaturvedi, founder of Good Morning Films, is a self-taught filmmaker with over 18 years of experience. He has worked with brands such as Bournvita, Thums Up, Titan, Clinic Plus, Mahindra, Tata Safari, and Cadbury. Chaturvedi has won over 60 international awards, including two Gold Lions at Cannes and a One Show award for cinematography—both firsts for an Indian ad filmmaker. He previously worked with Kunal Kapoor at Adfilmvalas for nine years.

Priya Shivakumar, creative head, DDB Mudra - south has been appointed jury chair at Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the Still Digital category.

Priya has joined DDB Mudra from Wunderman Thompson, where she served as chief creative officer (South). With over 20 years of experience, she has worked across multiple brands and won international recognition, including Cannes Lions, D&AD Pencils, and One Show awards. She has also been a jury member at major global award shows.

The ABBY Awards 2025 powered by One Show is scheduled to take place at Goafest 2025 on May 21, 22 and 23, 2025 at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.