Prateik Babbar stars in a spot for Durex ultra-thin condoms

The range will be available in three distinct flavours based on consumer preference and feedback – chocolate, strawberry and bubble gum.
Durex has launched its first-ever ‘Made for India’ innovation, with extra-thin flavoured condoms. Globally, this is Durex’s most customer-centric innovation in the flavoured condoms category. The range will be available in three distinct flavours based on consumer preference and feedback – chocolate, strawberry and bubble gum.
Based on audience insights, this product aims to give consumers, who prefer flavoured condoms, a more intimate and fulfilling experience. Durex extra-thin flavoured condoms product launch campaign #EndBedroomDistancing is based on user experiences. Users are looking for more from their flavoured condoms.
Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, said, “While over 60 per cent of condom sales in India are in the flavoured condoms category, the focus has primarily been on flavours, and not on product innovation and offerings addressing intimacy issues faced by the consumers in this segment. As a global leader, Durex is addressing this issue by launching a one-of-its-kind ‘Made for India’ innovation, with Durex extra-thin flavoured condoms, leveraging our product expertise and superiority of producing thin condoms.”
“This product is a global-first launch for Durex, focused on bringing in the much-needed intimacy in the bedroom. Complimented by conversations on #EndBedroomDistancing, we promise to help consumers break boundaries of imagination, one innovation at a time.”
Durex’s 360-degree multi-touchpoint campaign #EndBedroomDistancing focuses on physical and mental stimulation to make the bedroom experience holistically better, while establishing Durex’s product superiority and effectiveness.
Commenting on the creative strategy, Bobby Pawar, chairman & chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said, “For the launch of Durex’s latest innovation, we faced an interesting conundrum. Do couples, who are quite satisfied with existing flavoured condoms, have a problem with thickness? Well, in true Durex fashion, we did a googly on a current social norm to spark conversations. And, we also ripped the mask off the distancing that was happening in bedrooms everywhere.”
“Once we get people talking on social media about #EndBedroomDistancing, we will launch our TV spot that employs a metaphor to demonstrate how Durex extra-thin flavoured condoms do just that and also give you flavour that makes you feel closer. The third act of the campaign sustains the conversation, with clever memes and influencer posts.”
Agency Credits
Production house: BANG BANG – India’s International Production Company
Director: Lloyd Baptista
Creative agency: Havas Creative, India
Durex extra-thin flavoured condoms TVC, featuring Bollywood star Prateik Babbar, showcases that thinner the condom, the better the feel. It closes with the message that now get the feel of extra-thin with your favourite flavours, with this all-new range of condoms - India’s thinnest flavoured condoms.
The condoms are available in all stores and e-commerce websites. The new range will be priced at Rs 50 for a pack of three.
In India, Durex has also focused on raising awareness about sexual health and well-being with its purpose program, ‘The Birds and Bees Talk’.