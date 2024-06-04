Prega News' brand ambassador Kajal Agarwal launches ‘Expert Pregnancy Care Solution Partner’ in South

Speaking on the launch, Kajal Agarwal, regional brand ambassador (South) said, “Motherhood is a beautiful journey that begins with the joy of discovering you are pregnant. During this phase, it is important that an individual relies on an accurate pregnancy detection tool. Prega News has been one of the most trusted pregnancy detection kits in India for decades, and it’s an honor for me to represent this esteemed brand. The brand has been able to create a benchmark for itself in the category, and the new range of products are designed to empower women throughout their journey to becoming mothers. Prega News has evolved into a go-to brand for women trying to conceive, providing reliable support every step of the way.”