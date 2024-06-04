Prega News' brand ambassador Kajal Agarwal launches ‘Expert Pregnancy Care Solution Partner’ in South

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prega News, a pregnancy detection card from the house of Mankind Pharma launched its expert pregnancy care solution range with renowned celebrity Kajal Agarwal for Southern market.
The brand aims to expand its presence in the southern region and elevates the brand proposition of providing products that are required during pregnancy. The brand has been focusing on the South Market for the last three years, resulting in exponential growth in markets like Karnataka, increasing from 65% (As per MAT March 22) to 85% (As per MAT March 24).
During the event, Kajal Agarwal highlighted the crucial role of early pregnancy detection in safeguarding the health and well-being of both mother and baby. Prega News is known for providing accurate results, and with production expansion, the brand provides a comprehensive reproductive range. She also shared her thoughts with the audience about the wide array of unbranded products available in the market that provide inaccurate and unreliable results.
The brand offers a holistic pregnancy care solution for the pre-, during-, and post-pregnancy phases, comprising six thoughtfully curated products developed after years of research.
The event was attended by over 70 influential mom influencers, including Meghana Raj, Lasya Manjunath, Anjali Ttota , Nisha Agarwal, Sujatha Shivakumarr , Sanjjanaa Galrani ,keerthi Jai Dhanush and many others. These influencers hold strong prominence in key regional markets such as Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Karnataka, which amplified the event's reach and visibility.
Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Since the launch of our entire Pregnancy care range as Expert Pregnancy Care Solution Partner last year in North, East and West Market with a renowned Bollywood celebrity Sonam Kapoor along with 55 popular mom influencers like Smriti Khanna, Anita Hassanandani, Mahi Vij Pooja Banerjee, Kishwer Merchant to name a few. We have received tremendous support and love from our target audience. We are proud to have established a niche in this segment by offering essential products for the different stages of pregnancy. To increase awareness, we have partnered with our brand ambassador, Kajal Agarwal, who will help us forge a deeper connection in the South Indian market. Through her influence, we aim to reach and better serve the community of mothers in this region”.
Speaking on the launch, Kajal Agarwal, regional brand ambassador (South) said, “Motherhood is a beautiful journey that begins with the joy of discovering you are pregnant. During this phase, it is important that an individual relies on an accurate pregnancy detection tool. Prega News has been one of the most trusted pregnancy detection kits in India for decades, and it’s an honor for me to represent this esteemed brand. The brand has been able to create a benchmark for itself in the category, and the new range of products are designed to empower women throughout their journey to becoming mothers. Prega News has evolved into a go-to brand for women trying to conceive, providing reliable support every step of the way.”