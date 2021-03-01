Prega News discusses infertility in Women’s Day campaign

A pregnancy detection kit brand has stepped forward to raise a conversation around the stigma and suffering attached with infertility .
Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection card brand Prega News has launched a new campaign on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The campaign highlights the sensitive issue of infertility. Over the years Prega News has played a role in bringing joy and smiles on the faces of moms-to-be and this campaign is an initiative to spread awareness around this susceptible issue.
In India, 1 out of 6 couples in urban India battles the issue of infertility, the circumstances and the pressure of the society around has an adverse effect on the social, emotional and physical health of the couple and the consequences are harsher on women. In most of the cases the couple suffers in silence with very little support. Prega News urges people to be more sensitive towards the issue.
The video campaign #SheIsCompleteInHerself features a woman who is self dependent and takes care of her family throughout the day, with no questions asked. She selflessly works around the clock to ensure every family member's happiness. Towards the end, the video depicts a conversation about another family member who is pregnant and they are discussing possible names that they can keep for the baby. She realises suffering of infertility in silence that she can never become pregnant.
Speaking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, GM - Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Through this campaign, we urge everyone to extend the care for those suffering from infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHersel. We all need to be sensitive and embrace each and every woman for the completeness in herself! It is a responsibility of each one of us to make this world a better place for those suffering in silence.”
Shweta Bhuchar and Gaurav Bhardwaj from the creative agency and production house – SG Dream Media said, “Infertility is a rising concern in India because of which there is an unsaid pressure from the society, particularly for women. Prega News, as a brave brand, stepped forward to raise a conversation around these stigmas. Hence we conceptualised a film that not just sensitises everyone but celebrates women for their completeness in themselves. #SheIsCompleteInHerself”