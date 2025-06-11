Prega News Father's Day campaign highlights 'Invisible Journey' of expectant dads

Prega News, the pregnancy detection kit brand from Mankind Pharma, has launched a Father's Day campaign that celebrates the often-overlooked contributions of expectant fathers during the pregnancy journey. The campaign highlights how pregnancy transforms both partners' lives, even when one's journey remains largely invisible to the world.

The heart-warming campaign film features leading stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki as an expectant father who attempts to experience pregnancy by wearing a belly for a day, undertaking challenges that pregnant women face daily. From picking up objects to sitting comfortably during work calls, the humorous yet enlightening exercise reveals the physical difficulties expectant mothers endure. However, the narrative takes a meaningful turn when his pregnant wife Rashi and her friends arrive, shifting the focus to acknowledge the emotional and practical support that fathers provide throughout the pregnancy journey.

"This Father's Day, we wanted to shine a light on the invisible half of pregnancy - the father's journey," said Joy Chatterjee, vice president, sales and marketing head, consumer business unit, Mankind Pharma. “While the physical changes of pregnancy are visible in mothers, fathers too undergo a significant emotional transformation, taking on the responsibility of ensuring financial security for the growing family, working tirelessly to meet increased household needs, and making countless sacrifices to prepare for parenthood. They transition from carefree individuals to responsible partners, often working extra hours, planning long-term investments, and making critical life decisions to provide a stable foundation for their child's future.

The campaign draws inspiration from recent research indicating that 95% of Indian fathers believe that parenting is a shared responsibility, reflecting the evolving dynamics of modern Indian families. This progressive outlook marks a significant departure from traditional gender roles, with 94% of fathers actively participating in household chores and childcare.

"Pregnancy changes both lives, even when one stays quiet. Through this campaign, we want to honour the countless ways fathers contribute to the pregnancy journey; from making late-night food runs, planning budgets and providing emotional stability to making major life adjustments and long-term planning for their child's education and healthcare," Mr. Chatterjee added. "These contributions may not be physically visible, but they are equally important in creating a supportive environment for both mother and child. Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight that every line tells a story. His, too.”

The film concludes with the powerful message: "Prega News wishes a Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads whose invisible journey may not be visible, but who stand by their partners through every joy and challenge of parenthood that begins with good news."

With this campaign, Prega News reinforces its commitment to celebrating all aspects of the pregnancy journey, recognising that behind every confident expectant mother is often a supportive partner who takes on significant financial and emotional responsibilities, making crucial life decisions and sacrifices that often go unacknowledged but are essential for creating a stable foundation for the growing family.