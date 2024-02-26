Prega News launches the #SheCanCarryBoth video, spotlighting women balancing career and motherhood

The video features actress Pooja Gor as Meenal, a dedicated teacher in the final weeks of her pregnancy. Despite her condition, Meenal is committed to the education of her students. She selflessly provides extra classes and support to the weaker 12th-grade students to help them pass their upcoming board exams. While the rest of the school staff might have written off the children who fail their exams, with some even suggesting Meenal focus on her own unborn child, she carries on because after all, these are her children too.