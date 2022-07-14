Prega News with Grapes launches new digital campaign #JustTakeTheTest

Speaking on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, of Grapes, said, “It’s a fact that conversations keep hovering when you’re expecting. There are times when people either look for signs or depend on their cravings. Though certainly, such things are part of pregnancy it’s not absolute to confirm one is expecting a child. Hence, it is always better to take the pregnancy test and get a sure shot confirmation. After receiving the objective from the client, we thought to do this campaign in a fun way, which invokes humour, but simultaneously spread the message. #JustTakeTheTest campaign aims to create awareness among consumers that rather than creating commotion to share the good news, first get accurate results as it helps in taking the right steps for your little one early on, and helps in seeking guidance from a doctor in the initial stage, before celebrating the news.