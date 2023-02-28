Prega News' Women's Day campaign talks about body positivity from a mother’s perspective

Delving into the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales & marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Being confident and comfortable in one’s body is an ongoing struggle for a lot of people around the world, especially women. But this struggle is all the more intensified when your body has undergone massive changes that come with giving birth. So, with the ‘Mark Of Strength’ campaign, we wanted to bring this perspective into sharper focus. The aim was also to move away from the stereotype of putting pressure on women to be perfect all the time.”