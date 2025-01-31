Prestige Group’s new TVC shows why leaving homes is so difficult

Prestige's latest TVC campaign, Goodluck Saying Goodbye, takes a heart-warming and light-hearted approach to showcase what makes its homes truly special. Designed for luxurious comfort and effortless living, Prestige Homes are more than just spaces—they are experiences that make every moment unforgettable. When a home feels this inviting, goodbyes naturally become longer stays; sometimes, guests find it hard to leave!

Speaking about the campaign, Uzma Irfan, director of corporate communications, Prestige Group, said, "A home is more than just four walls; it’s a space that evokes warmth, belonging, and joy. At Prestige, we craft residences that redefine luxury living while making people feel truly at home. This campaign beautifully captures that essence—because when a home is this inviting, goodbyes naturally turn into longer stays."

Prithwish Kotian, head of marketing and branding, corporate communications, Prestige Group, added, “Luxury is not just about opulence—it’s about comfort, warmth, laughter, and a deep sense of belonging. With this campaign, we wanted to showcase how Prestige Homes combines all these elements, making every home a place where goodbyes are rare and happiness is a constant."





