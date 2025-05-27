Pride of Cows campaign asks consumers: 'What's the Source of Your Milk?'

Pride of Cows - a single-origin, farm-owned milk brand - has launched a new campaign that asks a thought-provoking question: “What’s the source of your milk?”

At a time when discerning consumers are demanding more transparency about what they consume, this campaign urges people to pause and question the origins of the milk they bring home. It goes beyond marketing—urging the industry to be more open about where milk really comes from.

The campaign brings attention to the brand’s differentiator—milk produce 100% from its own Pride of Cows farm near Pune, where over 5,000 cows are nurtured with global-best practices and utmost care. This farm-to-home model ensures complete control over the production process, offering unmatched purity, hygiene, and consistency.

Commenting on the campaign, Akshali Shah, executive director of Parag Milk Foods, said, "Through this initiative, we’re inviting consumers to pause and think about something they often take for granted—the source of their milk. It's a simple yet powerful question that aligns with Pride of Cows’ long-standing promise of quality and transparency. As a brand, we’ve always believed that trust is built not just on taste, but on knowing where your food comes from. This campaign is our way of turning that belief into a wider conversation."

“What’s the Source of Your Milk?” is a full-fledged 360-degree campaign, strategically rolled out across high-visibility platforms to spark mass consumer engagement. Print ads across national publications are designed to make readers stop and reflect on their daily dairy choices. On the digital front, a mix of snackable video content, storytelling, and interactive formats on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and programmatic platforms decode the meaning and benefits of single-origin milk.

In a market dominated by brands that procure milk from fragmented third-party sources, Pride of Cows stands apart by owning and operating its own state-of-the-art dairy farm. Every cow is fed a scientifically balanced diet, milking is done via automated and contactless systems, and the product is delivered directly to consumers through a robust cold-chain network—eliminating any ambiguity or human touchpoints in the process.