Prime Bae Varun Dhawan shares Prime Video's December 2023 lineup

Speaking about the lineup, Varun said, “December is festive time, as the world winds down, many of us choose to spend quality time with friends and family, watching our favourite shows and movies. Prime Video makes this December special, with an unbelievably diverse line-up - from young adult rom-com in Flames, to a new title with entertainment legends– Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, to poet and ace comedian Zakir Khan’s latest stand-up special and the ultimate action thriller– Reacher S2, the slate has it all.”