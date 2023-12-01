Prime Bae Varun Dhawan shares Prime Video's December 2023 lineup

Varun has installed multiple screens in his home to watch 15 brand new shows and films releasing on Prime Video in December.
Varun Dhawan spills the tea about the December 2023 lineup of Prime Video. As the beloved Prime Bae, Varun gets all the inside news on Prime Video and makes sure to share it with millions of fans across the nation.
He unveils the new home modifications he has done to optimise the experience of 15 upcoming shows and movies. The House Tour video features Varun showing off the multiple screens to his confounded host, played by Viraj Ghelani. He excitedly tells about what titles he plans to watch on which screen, dropping hints and sneak peeks into what viewers can expect from Prime Video in December.
After seeing this, Viraj calls his mother and informs her that he will be busy for the whole month, watching new titles on Prime. The film closes with Varun encouraging viewers to join Prime membership for Rs. 1499 per year.
Speaking about the lineup, Varun said, “December is festive time, as the world winds down, many of us choose to spend quality time with friends and family, watching our favourite shows and movies. Prime Video makes this December special, with an unbelievably diverse line-up - from young adult rom-com in Flames, to a new title with entertainment legends– Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, to poet and ace comedian Zakir Khan’s latest stand-up special and the ultimate action thriller– Reacher S2, the slate has it all.”
In December, Prime Video will launch new seasons of Flames and Immature and Mann Pasand, a standup comedy special by Zakir Khan. It will launch three originals- Dry Day, Mast Mein Rehne Ka and Mission Start Ab.
Garudan, an investigative crime thriller and Dhootha, a supernatural thriller will premiere on Prime Video in the starting of December.
Prime will also release three International movies- Candy Cane Lane, Merry Little Batman and Reacher S2, from different categories to entertain the viewers. Additionally, it will premiere two Korean dramas- My Man is Cupid and Death Game Part 1 and a german series, Silver and the book of dreams.
Credits:
Production House - 20Watts
Executive Producers - Cyril D'Abreo, Savio Iyer
Producer - Riddhi Das, Vaishakhi Traynor
Director - Edwin Quadros
Writer - Ashish Shakya
DOP - Jay Bhansali